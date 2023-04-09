WestRock to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

