WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
WEX Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of WEX stock opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WEX has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average of $167.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
