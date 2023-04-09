William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -792.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.