Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

