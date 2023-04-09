Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.27). 34,874 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £97.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,089.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.27.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,071.43%.

