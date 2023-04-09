Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $519.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

