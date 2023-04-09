Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CSX in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

