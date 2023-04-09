Zacks Research Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report released on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

