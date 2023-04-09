Zacks Research Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

