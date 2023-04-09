Zacks Research Weighs in on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

