Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD) Insider Acquires £40,810 in Stock

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD – Get Rating) insider Anton du Plessis bought 371,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £40,810 ($50,683.06).

Zinnwald Lithium Stock Performance

LON:ZNWD opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £49.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 49.79. Zinnwald Lithium Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.06.

Zinnwald Lithium Company Profile

Zinnwald Lithium Plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectare located in southeast Germany.

