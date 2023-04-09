Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Down 5.8%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

(Get Rating)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.