12,214 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.