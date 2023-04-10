2,029 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

