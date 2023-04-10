39,075 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 356,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 643,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

LUMN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

