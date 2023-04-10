3,943 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

