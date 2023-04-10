39,500 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Carvana by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 122.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

