3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 412,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

