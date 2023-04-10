487 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $493.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

