6,260 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2,964.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,575 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

