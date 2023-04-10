6,771 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

