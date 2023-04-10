7,846 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $243.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

