8,433 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.