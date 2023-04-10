ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells $31,798.16 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Brendan Teehan sold 461 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $8,657.58.

On Monday, January 9th, Brendan Teehan sold 532 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $9,113.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

