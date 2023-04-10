Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $278.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $337.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

