Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s 7th Largest Position

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $380.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $455.92. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

