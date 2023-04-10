Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 23,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.32 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

