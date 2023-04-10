Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $378.32 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

