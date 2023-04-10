Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 14,226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

