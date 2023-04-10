Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 3,232 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

