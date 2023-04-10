Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 43,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPLG opened at $47.77 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

