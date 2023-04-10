Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

