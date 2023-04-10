Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $64,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after buying an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

