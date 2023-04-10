Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,802,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 652,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $28.45 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

