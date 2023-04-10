Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $64.23 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.