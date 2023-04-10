Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $64.23 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.