Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

