Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $93.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.