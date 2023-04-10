Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

