Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 5.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.83. 86,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,458. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

