Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,857,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

