Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

