América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

