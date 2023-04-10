América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.
América Móvil Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.
Institutional Trading of América Móvil
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.