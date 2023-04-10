American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $94.89 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

