American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $43.89.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.