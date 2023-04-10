American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $43.89.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

