Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Amgen by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.79. 192,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,561. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

