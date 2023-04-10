Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

