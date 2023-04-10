Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $300.88

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.88.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.77.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
