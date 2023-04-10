Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $300.88

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.77.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.