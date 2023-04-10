Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $72.36

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.