Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

