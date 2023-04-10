Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY opened at $368.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.32.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

